MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney is warning borough residents of a potential scam regarding two men going door to door asking about hail damage.
If a person is going to canvas the community they need a permit called “Transient Business Permit." They can be obtained in person at the Borough Office at 120 N. Third St., said Cooney.
"I checked with the borough office and they do not have a solicitation permit on file from the borough," said Cooney. "So if anyone sees them today or in the future please call the Central Susquehanna Regional Dispatch phone number at 570-523-1113 and report it right away so an officer can be dispatched to see what is going on.
Those indivudals spoke to residents about having to go back to Williamsport for paperwork and said they would be back in Mifflinburg in a few days. They also told the person that their homeowner's insurance would have to cover the repairs, said Cooney.
One of the men was wearing an American Flag shirt and they were driving a tan pickup with no logo or company identification on it, said Cooney.
"This all sounds pretty suspicious to me," said Cooney. "I have a gut feeling that it was people getting ready to make a sales pitch about their service to fix whatever hail damage was reported. However, the lack of any sort of uniform or official vehicle is a bit hinky too."
Cooney added, "Often times these companies that solicit for home improvement jobs do have multiple pairs of individuals in town and blanket the area, just in case you had people at your place that do not match the description of the man that the resident reported to me."