Loved ones diagnosed with early signs of dementia are also at the highest risk of being scammed without getting the proper legal advice, according to authorities.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said his office gets hundreds of calls on all various scams. Many of them are directed toward seniors and people suffering from health issues.
“The easiest advice I have is for the person to hang the phone up,’" he said. “But that is not always the case when a person feels the calls are legitimate.”
Matulewicz said one of the best things a family member can do for a loved one suffering from early signs of dementia is to act quickly.
“Getting a trusted family member to become power of attorney will greatly decrease the chances of getting scammed,” he said. “In the early onset of dementia, family members can get the power of attorney and make sure to get it filed with the recorder and get certified copies to all financial institutions where the family member does business.”
According to the National Institute on Aging, scam awareness is a complex behavior that requires a variety of social cognitive abilities, including recognition that other people may have different intentions from yours, as well as awareness of others’ personality traits.
Matulewicz said discussing the illness with a family member who is suffering is difficult, but acting sooner, rather than later, can prevent a person from losing their entire life savings.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said his department receives calls about scammers all the time.
“We are called after the scams have already taken place most of the time,” he said. “By the time we get involved, depending on the situation, it could be too late and whatever money was taken could be gone forever.”
Hare said he agrees with Matulewicz and tells families to get with their attorney and appoint a family member to watch over the accounts.
Matulewicz said once the papers are filed with the financial institutions, any suspected fraud could be flagged right away and the loved one's account would be frozen. However, he said, there could still be instances where the scammer gets in.
“Nothing is 100 percent, but taking the proper steps early on will greatly reduce the chances of the scammer becoming successful.”
Stopping a scam
Sunbury resident Victoria Rosancrans said she had a relative who suffered from dementia, and a bank was able to stop a scam prior to losing money.
Rosancrans said she dealt with a situation in 2010 when her grandfather, who was living on his own in Sunbury, and the scam came in through the mail.
She said he received a letter saying he won money and he needed to respond, so he sent his bank information back to the sender and within days his bank noticed a $3,000 withdrawal.
“He was hiding the early signs of dementia at that time,” she said. “One of the things that happens is bills go unpaid, or they will be paid twice because they had forgotten.”
Rosancrans said when she arrived to his home at times she would find several pieces of mail that were hoarded and she turned them over to an attorney to review.
“What happened is they lose the ability to filter what is real and what could be a scam,” she said.
Rosancrans said getting a power of attorney is the most important thing a family member can do.
“As soon as a family gets a diagnosis, they should do this right away,” she said.
Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging director Olivia Sims said she also agreed that family members stepping in immediately is vital.
"Our protective service department gets a lot of calls about scams," she said. "If there are family members, we try to get them as heavily involved as possible to become power of attorney or get one."
Sims said her office sees what is known as the "grandparent scam."
Sims said it is when a person gets a call and they are told their grandchild is in trouble and they need money to get them out of the situation.
"A lot of times we are seeing that adults don't let their family members know they have been scammed because they don't want to believe it happened to them," she said. "We highly recommend getting the power of attorney at the early stages."
Sims said if a person does not have family, the agency steps in and will set up a guardianship to watch out for the person.
"If anyone is ever in doubt, about something, they can call us and we will help," she said.