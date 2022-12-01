Power is out to more than 3,000 PPL customers this morning after strong winds knocked down utility lines across the region overnight.
According to PPL's outage map, as of 7:15 a.m. power is out to 3,242 customers across PPL's footprint.
The largest outage is in southern Northumberland County into Snyder and Schuylkill counties, where 1,010 customers are in the dark. According to the outage map, power is expected to be restored to an area that extends to Dornsife and Herndon, across the Susquehanna River to near Thompsontown by 11 a.m.
There is also an outage affecting 450 homes and businesses in Danville, including the Danville Area Middle School.
In an alert sent out this morning, Superintendent Molly Nied said buses are running on time to the school located along Route 11. Nied said the district hopes to have as normal a day as possible at the school and officials will alert parents of further details, including possible early dismissal.