PPL crews are still working on restoring power to 210 customers throughout three Valley counties this morningl
According to PPL's outage map, there are 160 customers in Northumberland County, 48 in Snyder and 10 in Union without power as of 11:30 a.m. All Citizens Electric customers in Union County have had power restored.
All 160 customers in Northumberland County without power are located around Montandon and east of Route 147. According the outage map, PPL expects to have power restored to that area by 2 p.m.