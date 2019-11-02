More than 450 Valley homes and businesses are still without power this morning following Thursday night's powerful storms that ripped through the region.
According to PPL's Outage map, as of 8 a.m. Saturday 472 customers are still in the dark as crews work to restore power.
The hardest hit areas are Northumberland and Snyder counties. According to the outage map, 205 PPL customers are without power this morning. In Snyder County, 120 properties are in the dark.
In Montour County, 69 homes are without power while 78 residences in Lewisburg are dark.
As of 6 p.m. last night, PennDOT reported all roads in the 4 Valley counties are back open.