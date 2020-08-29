PPL repair crews continued working to restore power to customers statewide into the night Friday as more rain and thunderstorms spread across Pennsylvania.
A powerful line of storms rolled across the state Thursday, hammering Valley towns and knocking out power to more than 10,000 people in the region alone. Some still remained without power at 11 p.m. Friday night, more than 24 hours after the storms hit.
PPL was “moving crews from other parts of our service territory to address the areas that are still impacted,” said Tracie Witter, PPL Regional Affairs Director.
Friday’s rain and thunderstorms did not hit with as much widespread intensity as Thursday’s, but were enough to cause more outages, flooding in some areas, like the Reagan Street underpass in Sunbury, down more trees and tree branches in the Valley and present an added challenge for PPL and Valley emergency personnel.
As of 11 p.m. Friday night, 183 PPL customers remained without power in Northumberland County, a number that dwindled all day as crews made repairs. The remaining outages included 79 in Shamokin Township, 60 in Kulpmont, 10 in West Cameron Township and 34 in Ralpho Township. The company estimated customers in Shamokin and Ralpho townships could be without power until 7 a.m. this morning.
Witter said power had been restored to about 25,000 customers in the company’s entire service area, a number that continued to grow throughout the night. Northumberland County was the hardest hit county in the state Thursday night, according to the company’s online Outage Center, which showed at least 3,977 customers in the county without power at about 8:48 p.m., about two hours after the storms.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Laura are projected to remain well south of PPL’s territory as it moves out to the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.
But there remains the potential for intermittent showers and thunderstorms, said AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kine.
AccuWeather is forecasting almost a repeat of Friday today, with a chance of thunderstorms all day and a 55 percent chance of precipitation. The clouds are expected to clear up in the very early hours of Sunday morning.
“We are prepared to respond to any outages that may occur,” Witter said. “Our crews will work as safely and quickly as they can to restore power to every customer.”
Witter stressed that residents need to be safe when they see utility lines on the ground because they may be carrying electricity.
Don’t try to move a downed utility line or anything else in contact with it by using another object such as a broom or stick, Witter said. Non-conductive materials like wood or cloth can conduct electricity if even slightly wet.
“Be careful not to touch or step in water near a downed power line,” Witter said. She also warned not to drive over lines.
Anyone who encounters a downed power line should stay away and report it immediately by calling 1-800-DIAL-PPL, she said.