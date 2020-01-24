MONROE TOWNSHIP — On Wednesday, a PPL crew is scheduled to fix utility lines along Route 15 southbound, just south of Grangers Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The work is scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and noon and a lane restrictions will be in place.
According to PennDOT, drivers traveling southbound should expect a lane restriction in the right lane (driving lane) while the work is being completed on Wednesday.
The project is expected to be completed in one day.
— THE DAILY ITEM