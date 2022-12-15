The PPL Foundation recently awarded a $27,500 grant to the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum. These funds will support fostering a generation of female mentors in STEM. The title of the program is, "Student to volunteer to employee to leader to advocate: Fostering a generation of female mentors in STEM.”
The program aims to develop emergent female voices in STEM with the goal of producing young women who will act as STEM ambassadors at the many events and programs the museum produces.
“Developing an environment of stewardship is something we take seriously, particularly when it comes to underrepresented voices such as women in STEM,” said Dr. Ginny Weibel, museum director. “We are thrilled this project was selected by the PPL Foundation.”
As part of this grant, the museum is partnering with The Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce and the For the Cause Teen Center in Berwick to produce a one-day teen leadership conference open to all high school students in the region.
“Showcasing success stories and inspiring young women and girls is critical in a world where it is hard to discern fact from fiction,” according to Jeffrey Emanuel, director of The Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce. “We want them to see and hear from Women STEM Leaders in our area who are examples and role models of what they can achieve.”
"For the Cause Teen Center is extremely excited to partner with The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum and The Foundation of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce providing an innovative leadership platform for young voices in STEM. Our Youth Action Board members, the youth leaders who lead the center, are looking forward to participating," said Teresa Peters, Regional Teen Center director.
The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. This year, the PPL Foundation received more than 100 applications during this highly competitive grant cycle. The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum was one of 17 organizations to be selected for a grant.