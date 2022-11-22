NORTHUMBERLAND — PPL Electric Utilities is offering online-enabled "smart" thermostats capable of reducing energy consumption and costs.
"We hope to help customers check energy efficiency off their holiday shopping list this year by offering great discounts on energy-efficient smart thermostats, with up to $120 in total instant discounts," the company wrote.
The Black Friday sale is being held on the PPL Electric Online Marketplace — pplelectric.com/marketplace — and it runs through Dec. 1, featuring some well-known brands.
A smart thermostat is a Wi-Fi-enabled device that automatically adjusts heating and cooling temperature settings in your home for optimal performance.
In fact, many smart thermostats learn temperature preferences and establish a schedule that automatically adjusts to energy-saving temperatures when the homeowners are asleep or away.
For the average American household, nearly half of its annual energy bill goes to heating and cooling — more than $900 a year, according to Energy Star.
Smart thermostats can help save between 10 and 15 percent on annual heating and cooling costs while boosting comfort levels year-round.
In addition to saving money, one of the most-popular features of these smart thermostats is that they can be controlled using a smartphone, tablet or computer.
For more information or to purchase, visit online at: pplelectric.com/marketplace.