ALLENTOWN — PPL Electric Utilities today sent nearly 50 employees – including 36 line workers – from across its service territory to Florida to help with power outages expected from Hurricane Dorian.
The Hurricane strengthened to Category 3 Friday afternoon and was expected to become a category 4 storm before making landfall in Florida.
This assistance is part of PPL’s participation in electric utility mutual assistance groups. Most recently, PPL Electric Utilities crews assisted PECO with outages in the Philadelphia area. Crews went to Puerto Rico in 2018 to help restore power after Hurricane Maria and to Florida after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Crews from outside the PPL service area have provided assistance to PPL in the past, including during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
PPL crews are expected to arrive in Florida Saturday evening.