FREEBURG — The owner of the Freeburg building occupied by the recently shuttered William Penn Cabinetry plant says a $12,000 unpaid electric bill could jeopardize a new company moving in and adding many jobs.
Dennis Van, who operated Colonial Furniture for 53 years before closing in 2018, said before obtaining a judgment in district court this week to evict William Penn and recover $12,000 of the owed unpaid rent from owner Maurice Brubaker he noticed that the electricity had been shut off in the 85,000-square-foot plant.
When Van called PPL Electric on Dec. 17 to inquire about the power shut-off he was informed that William Penn had not paid a $12,000 electric bill.
Brubaker did not respond to a call for comment Friday.
"I told them I'd take the responsibility from now on," said Van, who was concerned about the boiler and sprinkler system in the building and how the lack of electricity would impact a lease-to-own deal he is close to finalizing with another company.
Van said PPL would not reconnect power, however, unless he paid William Penn's bill. Van then turned to local officials, including state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver and Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz.
Culver said she was continuing to negotiate with PPL on Friday morning.
On Friday afternoon, Tracie Witter, PPL regional affairs director, said power will be restored within 24 hours.
"PPL has reached out to the account holder on multiple occasions to come to a resolution," she said. "We’re now working with local officials on potential solutions. To resolve the immediate concern, the landlord will become the new account owner and will be responsible for the account going forward."
Culver said working to resolve the matter "is important" and said the consequences of the problems facing Brubaker's businesses, William Penn Cabinetry, Stanley Woodworking, in Middleburg, and Wood-Metals, in Selinsgrove, "are far-reaching and rippling. We'll continue to discover how this is impacting the community, other companies, utilities, individuals."
Brubaker, who with his wife, Deb Brubaker, started William Penn in February 2020 and invested millions of dollars in new equipment before halting production in late October and putting about 80 people out of work.
While he cited supply chain issues and customers not paying bills, several employees from William Penn and the other two well-established businesses the Brubakers acquired since opening the cabinetry manufacturing company blamed their financial mismanagement on production problems, their loss of benefits and difficulty getting paychecks.
Several Stanley Woodworking employees said they've been furloughed through early January or have had their hours cut due to a lack of inventory.