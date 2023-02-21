MILTON — Five dissenting school board members in Milton Area struck down approval of the preliminary budget with a proposed tax increase in the 2023-24 school year.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Directors Eric Moser, Joel Harris, Joshua Hunt, Lindsay Kessler and Stephanie Strawser voted against the spending plan with $40,334,975 in expenditures and $37,851,409 in revenue, which leaves a deficit of $2,483,558. The board must now schedule a special meeting to approve the budget by the state deadline.
“There are a lot of things we need to look into yet,” said Hunt. “Hopefully we can get them resolved as a team and get the budget out.”
The proposal would have kept the district below the Act 1 tax index of a 5.6 percent increase, which is the maximum allowed by the state. Property owners in Northumberland County would have seen an increase of 5.57 percent in their millage rates while those in Union County would see a decrease of 1.07 percent in their millage rates.
The difference between the two counties’ millage rates is due to the district’s multi-county tax equalization that they are required to complete. Because assessed values greatly increased for Union County taxpayers, the district must decrease their millage rate so that the projected tax levy (revenue) matches that of Northumberland taxpayers, according to business manager Derrek Fink.
The current millage rate for Northumberland County is 72.3. An increase of 5.57 percent would bring the total millage rate to 76.33. The current millage rate for Union County is 17.7. A decrease of 1.07 percent would bring the total millage rate to 17.51, Fink said.
The annual impact to the median tax amount would have been $61.05 more in Northumberland County and $17.76 less in Union County, Fink said.
The majority of Northumberland County taxpayers would have seen less than a $50 increase to their annual bill while the majority of those in Union County would have seen less than a $50 decrease to their annual bill, said Fink.
Kessler said she does not support any tax increase. Harris said there has to be a justification for the budget.
“I have a set number in mind per dollar per student we can spend,” said Moser. “That $40 million is not it.”
Strawser said she voted against a tax increase.
“We have more work to do to get the budget to a better place,” she said.
Directors Christine Rantz, Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman and Alvin Weaver voted in favor of the preliminary budget. Before the vote was taken, Frederick reminded the dissenting board members that Tuesday’s vote was not to accept a final budget or even the merits of the line items on the budget.
“This is a procedural motion,” said Frederick. “It’s required by law. It must be done by a certain date.”
He said the budget was a “starting point” from which they will discuss what to cut or add.
Fink said a special meeting must be held in order to pass the budget on the state’s deadline.
Following the vote, Frederick asked the five dissenting board members to come to the table with ideas and solutions.
“We’re now putting the cart before the horse by debating the specifics of the budget before approving the preliminary budget,” he said. “I challenge everyone who voted no tonight, we’re going to have a special meeting for this, come prepared with something that will remedy what you think is deficient. If you’re going to vote no, come with a solution.”