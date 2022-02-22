MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board passed its preliminary budget without any tax increase for 2022-23 for the third year in a row.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board members approved a $21,264,427 preliminary budget for the upcoming school year with a budget hole of $451,851. The final budget will be on public display until it receives final approval in April.
"This is a very conservative budget," said business manager Kaitlin Rosselli. "This is basically worst case scenario. This is as bad as it can get and then we work from there."
Comparatively, the 2021-22 budget was $21.4 million. The district’s millage rate has remained at 79.81 mills in the previous two budgets.
The largest increase in expenditures is from health care, which is increasing by $110,322, and retirement, which is increasing by $19,904. Transportation is also increasing by $10,000 due to rising fuel costs and an increase of 0.2 cents per mile for van drivers, Rosselli said.
Salaries are dropping by $144,262, which decreased due to retirements and replacement of staff with lower-level matrix employees. Cyber charter school numbers are going down by $181,572, but they are not back to normal levels yet, Rosselli said.
In 2021-22, the collection rate of current real estate rose from 93 percent to 96 percent. Revenue for basic education and special education from the state increased by $171,728, but there could be more depending on Gov. Wolf's budget passing, Rosselli said.
Federal revenue is down by $248,215. No Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR) Funds have been budgeted yet, but some can be used to balance the general fund, said Rosselli.
Superintendent Dave Campbell said there is an "unpredictable factor" when it comes to the budget.
"We feel very confident" with this budget, said Campbell. "You got to put enough into the budget. If not you got to reopen the budget."