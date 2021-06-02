Only a quarter of the Valley’s boroughs, cities and townships grew over the past decade according to the 2020 municipal population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.
According to data from the bureau, 21 of 82 municipalities in the four-county region have more people living in them now than in 2010. Only one of Northumberland County’s 36 municipalities — West Chillisquaque Township — saw an increase over the past decade. Only two municipalities in Montour County have more residents now.
In the four-county region, preliminary data show that 4,533 fewer residents live in the Valley compared to a decade ago. Snyder County is the only Valley county that has had an increase in the past decade, from 39,702 to 40,317. Northumberland County lost more than 4,000 residents, estimates show.
Statewide, Pennsylvania saw a population increase of less than one percent — estimates now sit at 12,783,254, up about 81,000 — which cost the state one of its Congressional seats in reallocation announced earlier this year.
The Valley is not alone in its population decline. According to the Pennsylvania State Data Center, just over a fifth (203) of boroughs across the state experienced an increase in population, while more than three-quarters (754) experienced declines. A third (514) of townships across the state experienced an increase in population, while two-thirds (1,034) experienced losses. Only eight cities experienced population growth since 2010.
People go to where the work is, said Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
“Smaller towns are losing industry,” he said. “It’s not like 20 to 30 years ago when factories were in the county. We work on it (bringing businesses in) constantly. Companies want to move to big cities or out of the country.”
“Funding is based on population,” said Commissioner Joe Klebon. “You hate to lose funding. Hopefully, it doesn’t affect us in that area.”
In Northumberland County, 15 different municipalities had at least an estimated five-percent decrease in the past decade, including both cities, Sunbury and Shamokin. Sunbury’s estimated population declined by 583 residents in 10 years, while Milton was down 492 and Shamokin 465. Coal Township, the most populated municipality in the Valley dropped 380 to 10,003. It is the only municipality in the Valley with more than 10,000 residents.
West Chillisquaque Township, the only municipality in the county to see an estimated increase, grew by 40 residents.
Klebon predicted the county would see a turnaround as companies allow employees to work from home.
“I think it will be the reverse,” he said. “More people will come to rural areas if they can work from home. It’s safer around here, less hectic and more laid back.”
In Montour County, only Cooper and Limestone townships saw increases. Danville borough accounted for nearly half of the county’s loss of 225 residents, with 104 from the borough alone.
A dozen of the 21 municipalities in Snyder County saw growth in the past decade. The county’s population estimate now sits at 40,317, up 615 from 10 years ago. Selinsgrove borough has 259 more residents now than in 2010, about a 4.6 percent increase, while Monroe Township added 224 residents, a 5.8 percent growth.
Union County had the largest increase and decrease according to the preliminary data. While the county has 653 fewer residents in 2020, East Buffalo Township saw an increase of 472 residents, 7.4 percent growth. In nearby Kelly Township, there was a 15 percent drop in population with 347 fewer residents than in 2010.
Daily Item reporter Justin Strawser contributed to this story.