SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin woman tasked with the care of a 6-month-old child who accidentally overdosed on heroin is scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.
Lyndsay Gray, 39, was originally scheduled for the hearing on Tuesday in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic, but it was continued until 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8. Gembic said the original attorney had a conflict of interest.
Gray on Dec. 22 allegedly used heroin in the same room as the boy and then fell asleep. When she awoke later, she found the infant unresponsive and not breathing. At Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, the boy was able to be revived with Narcan, an overdose reversal medication.
Gray is facing a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. She remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $40,000 cash bail.