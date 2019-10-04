DANVILLE — A preliminary hearing is scheduled for a Missouri man charged with shooting to death a motel employee in Montour County last week.
David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, is set for a hearing at 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 15. Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder said Friday. Downing is charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension or prosecution and concealing a firearm without a license after police say he shot and killed Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., on Sept. 26.
A hearing is also scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Oct. 15 for Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, also of St. Louis. Downing's girlfriend, who was charged with related offenses, Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said.
Downing remains in the Montour County Jail without bail. Brown is in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.
Earlier this week, County Coroner Scott Lynn said Potts, died from a single gunshot to the head in his room at the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township.
Downing had been working in the area, Kessler said.
State police at Milton said the victim knew Downing. Lynn said the investigation found Potts was brought in by the motel owner to work part-time. Kessler said Downing knew Potts because their rooms were adjacent.
Arresting officer Tpr. Brian Watkins said Downing concealed the pistol used in the murder in the glovebox of a 2005 Volvo V50. Watkins also charged Brown with two counts of hindering apprehension or prosecution and making a false report to police for saying her 9 mm Taurus PT111 handgun with a 12-round magazine was stolen when she reported being sexually assaulted by three men.
Police said the sexual assault was reported at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 24. Potts was found dead Sept. 26 in Room 212 of the motel, at 34 Sheraton Road.
This is the first homicide in more than eight years in Montour County. The last murder happened Jan. 24, 2011, when Westley Wise, 33, was charged with killing his girlfriend.