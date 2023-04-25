MIDDLEBURG — The preliminary Midd-West School District budget of $43 million for the 2023-24 school year carries a tax increase of 1.9 mills.
The school board is continuing to review the spending plan before final approval in June.
"There's always room for a little paring," said board President Victor Abate who would like to reduce the millage increase by at least another one-half mill.
"It can only go down," said Superintendent Joe Stroup.
The tentative $43,483,692 budget for 2023-24 includes more than $100,000 for two armed security officers hired this school year. Heidi Moyer and Danny Knouse were brought in to the district to work with school district police Chief Paul Mall Jr.
While difficult to consider a tax increase two years in a row — the district passed last year's $41.2 million budget with a 2.5 mills tax hike — Stroup said it may be unavoidable.
The two new positions and inflation are causing costs to rise, said Stroup. "The cost of paper has doubled," he said.
Abate said the two armed officers were added due to community demand, and he agreed.
"We have an outlying school (West Snyder Elementary in Beaver Springs) and we need to protect those kids," he said.
The arrest of a middle school student who brought a gun and ammunition to school last October highlighted the potential danger and need for more security, Abate said.
Meanwhile, renovations at the middle school to make room for new district administrative offices, which are being relocated from a separate building at 568 E. Main St., Middleburg, are expected to be completed two months ahead of schedule.
Stroup was informed that the work should be finished in late May, instead of August.
The board approved the $500,000 renovation of the middle school's former library rather than spendin money on the aging administration building that requires major updates, including a new roof, HVAC system and handicap-accessibility repairs.
Funds for the project are coming out of the district's reserve, which has about $900,000.
The school board has not decided what to do with the administration building. Among the options are selling the property or razing the building and maintaining the land.