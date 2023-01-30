Fewer vehicles are traveling through Lewisburg and Northumberland since the opening of the northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) Project.
Traffic counts on Routes 15 and 405 in the first four months of the northern section opening "appear to show" that the bypass has removed a significant number of north- and southbound vehicles from the boroughs of Lewisburg and Northumberland, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
"It's nice to have data to support what we've been observing, that the CSVT is removing commercial and thru-traffic that was never going to stop," said Bob Garrett, president and CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.
In its preliminary review of traffic in October, PennDOT found that about 12,000 vehicles, including 3,100 trucks, travel daily over the CSVT river bridge rather than through the municipalities since the northern section of the roadway project was completed in July 2022.
On Route 15 south of Lewisburg borough, the daily total traffic volume fell by about 30 percent, from 23,000 vehicles prior to the opening of the northern section of the CSVT to 16,000 vehicles.
Truck traffic was also reduced, from 2,100 trucks traveling the corridor daily, to 1,500 trucks.
Ellen Ruby, executive director of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership took note of the study's finding that the bypass has not had a significant impact on east to west traffic on Route 45 between the existing north-south Routes 15 and 147.
"This is the result we anticipated, that thru-traffic on Market Street downtown would remain relatively high and we would see reductions on Route 15, which does not run through our downtown corridor," she said.
As for the decrease in the number of vehicles in Lewisburg, Ruby said downtown merchants "appreciate any reduction in truck thru-traffic."
On Route 405 north of Northumberland, total daily traffic fell by 40 percent, from 13,000 vehicles to 8,000. Truck traffic through the borough fell by about 75 percent, from 3,100 trucks daily to 800.
On Route 45 near Montandon, the daily traffic was about 10 percent less, with 8,000 vehicles traveling the route now compared to 9,000 vehicles before the CSVT opened. Truck traffic has been reduced from 500 to 400 trucks.
"I am pleased that the preliminary data shows that the new roadway is removing thru-traffic from local communities as anticipated," said PennDOT District Executive Eric High. "Separating the thru-traffic from local traffic helps to reduce congestion and accommodate growth, while also improving safety."
The traffic estimates are based on vehicles counted in October of 2022 and could be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as more people work from home and the completion of the Duke Street reconstruction project in Northumberland. Following the opening of a new highway, it could take a year or more before new travel patterns are established, according to the state agency.
PennDOT plans to perform another traffic review later this year to further assess the effects of the CSVT Northern Section opening.
Construction of the southern section of the bypass is underway in Snyder County and expected to be completed in 2027. The entire CSVT project is projected to cost $900 million.
Removing fast-moving, commercial traffic from local streets and downtowns is the aim of the CSVT and it appears to be working, said Garrett.
To take advantage of the bypass, municipal leaders near it are working on or have completed new strategic plans.
"Everybody is preparing for what's coming next. There's a new day coming and these towns will grow," he said. "We honestly believe Routes 11-15 will be the new main street of the Valley."