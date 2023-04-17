A Milton state trooper will return to work after being preliminarily cleared of a shooting of a 19-year-old Watsontown man who allegedly shot at law enforcement personnel during an incident just outside the borough last week.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said in a letter to the Pennsylvania State Police it was "apparent the suspect deployed deadly force on a uniformed law enforcement officer," during the incident on April 12.
The suspect, Hunter Shaheen, of East 4th Street, faces two felony counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, felony aggravated assault and drug charges filed, according to state police and Watsontown police.
Shaheen was denied bail by Milton District Judge Mike Diehl. Diehl also gave Shaheen $100,000 cash bail on the drug charges.
Police say Shaheen shot at and struck a state trooper in an incident around 8 a.m. The injured trooper was released from the hospital on April 12 after suffering a non-life-threatening leg wound, police said.
State police at Milton said the trooper was assisting a Watsontown Borough police officer on a reported domestic dispute.
The incident began when officers arrived at the East 4th Street home. Police spoke to Shaheen’s relative who said the teen was involved in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend and that he left on foot and was holding a firearm, police said.
Watsontown Police began to look for Shaheen and also discovered the teen had a .44 caliber handgun and had multiple firearm cases inside his bedroom, police said.
After police were unable to locate Shaheen, they requested assistance from the state police, according to court documents. Watsontown police were eventually directed to the area of 8th Street Drive, near the intersection with Merrill Drive, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, police said.
According to police, Shaheen was holding a handgun and a witness overheard law enforcement give Shaheen commands to drop the firearm. Shaheen proceeded to fire an unknown number of rounds at the trooper, and the trooper was struck by one round in the area of his upper leg, police said.
The trooper then returned fire to stop Shaheen from shooting and Shaheen was struck and fell to the ground while the trooper retreated to his vehicle to attend to his own wound, according to court documents.
Matulewicz said he reviewed video footage of the incident and the trooper's actions were justified, according to the letter to state police. Matulewicz said Shaheen planted both legs on the ground and fired the weapon intentionally at the trooper.
A final decision will be made by Matulewicz after his office reviews the entire investigatory file, Matulewicz said.
Shaheen survived his injuries and will appear before Diehl for a preliminary hearing at a later date, police said.