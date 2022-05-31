SUNBURY — The site preparation work for the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam repair project is completed, according to Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich.
Normally, Memorial Day weekend is the start of boating season when the dam is inflated on the Susquehanna River to form the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta. However, a $1,072,560 project to repair the dam caused boating season to be delayed this year until at least mid-to-late August.
“Starting approximately two weeks ago, the project contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker began the construction of the causeway road,” said Leidich. “The riprap material used for the causeway last fall was utilized once again for this current roadway, which reduced the amount of truck traffic into and out of Fabridam Park. Additionally, Hawbaker was able to begin the installation of the temporary flash board/coffer dam in bay number six. This site prep work is being completed now — as river conditions allow — so that the upcoming work can start seamlessly.”
The spring dam inspection was performed successfully without any concerns. Depending on the install and testing date of the current bag No. 6 project, they will be ready to operate the dam post-project completion, said Leidich.
As the river conditions allow, the contractor will continue to install the flash board/coffer dam system in bay number six and finish the causeway and crane pad construction. After this is complete, the contractor will repair the compromised clamping system that secures the dam bag in place for operation, said Leidich.
Park maintenance crews will start to mobilize on June 6 to get equipment and tools in place for the installation of the new bag. While the contractor is repairing the clamping system, park maintenance crews will perform the required maintenance on bag seven and will be ready to start the installation of bag six as soon as the contractor’s work is finished, he said.
As a preventative maintenance and monitoring measure, a utility CCTV camera scoping outfit is scheduled to inspect the accessible dam airline pipework during the project. The crane company that will set bag six in place is on standby, he said.
Bag six, the second one in from the Shamokin Dam side, suffered damage in 2019 from multiple high-water events. A thorough inspection revealed premature wear and tear. Weather, high water and cool temperatures prevented repairs to the inflatable dam from being completed last fall, according to park officials.
The boating season ends in late September and the dam is lowered in early October. This year’s repairs caused the fourth shortened boating season since 2017.
Sunbury City Councilman Jim Eister said the city will not be putting the docks in this year along the water on the riverfront park.
“It’s a shame,” said Eister. “We lost two years because of COVID, so we were hoping for a good season. It’s something we can’t do much about. We have to prepare for the next year.”
Boats often use the docks to place their boats, walk along the river and go downtown to eat at restaurants. Families picnic along the river, said Eister.
The councilman also suspects that the river will be less populated during the city’s firework display this year. Boaters would often watch the fireworks from the river.
“It will be one of the biggest fireworks shows with the 250th celebration,” he said.