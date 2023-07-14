STATE COLLEGE — Meteorologists at AccuWeather say that extreme tropical downpours and locally severe thunderstorms will return to the Northeast this weekend, into early next week.
It will be warm and humid throughout the weekend here in the Central Susquehanna Valley with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.
When thunderstorms do move through, they could unleash heavy downpours.
Rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour with totals likely to fall within 6 hours at some locations, could result in flash flooding.
"Whenever rain falls at a rate of 2-3 inches per hour, rain is falling too fast and too furious, and flash flooding will ensue – especially if that cloudburst occurs in an area with already saturated ground from previous heavy rain," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
A large storm swirling across Canada will help multiple disturbances in the jet stream to pivot around the system, like spokes in a giant wheel, and cause showers and thunderstorms to sweep across the Midwest and Northeast through Tuesday. Plenty of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic will add fuel to the setup as storms overspread the Northeast.
The second round is likely to advance across the area from Saturday to Sunday.
At this time, it appears the greatest risk for flooding rainfall around New York City will be from late Saturday night to Sunday and around Boston during the day and evening on Sunday.
Torrential rain may be more spotty farther to the southwest, but cities from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia along I-95 could be hit with some of the most significant rain of the entire weather pattern during this weekend.