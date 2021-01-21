Preschool enrollment now open for next school year The Daily Item Jan 21, 2021 2 hrs ago McALISTERVILLE — Faith Preschool is now accepting enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year. Applications are available on the Bunkertown Brethren Church website or by calling the church office at 717-463-3572. Tags Enrollment Faith Preschool School Preschool School Year Office Bunkertown Brethren Church Application Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries FOX, Lily Dec 9, 1925 - Jan 20, 2021 JORDAN, Russell Jun 4, 1937 - Jan 20, 2021 Gemberling, Gerald PONTIUS, Steven Mar 22, 1959 - Jan 19, 2021 Longenberger, Violet Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints