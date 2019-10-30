MOUNT CARMEL — A Shamokin grandfather came out to Mount Carmel Area Junior/Senior High School to learn more about e-cigarettes because he’s concerned about his grandchildren’s health.
“I think this is more harmful than smoking cigarettes,” said Vincent Poplaski, of Shamokin. “This is really eye-opening. I hope it’s a start to expose this for kids.”
Tuesday’s community vaping presentation was designed to discuss the dangers of vaping, e-cigarettes and Juuls with members of the community. It was organized by Evangelical Community Hospital and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. The panel of speakers consisted of Mount Carmel Area Junior/Senior High School Principal Pete Cheddar; Mount Carmel Area School Nurse Leanne Ryan; Dr. Perry Meadows, the medical director of government programs for Geisinger Health Plan; dental hygienist Jennifer Edwards; Kerry Davis, the program specialist for the Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol Program, and Ann Dzwonchyk, the wellness educator with Evangelical Community Health and Wellness.
The Associated Press reports that underage vaping has reached epidemic levels, according to health officials. In the latest government survey, more than 1 in 4 high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month despite federal law banning sales to those under 18.
Juul, the best-selling e-cigarette brand in the U.S., has been besieged by scrutiny, including multiple investigations by Congress, federal agencies and several state attorneys general. The company is also being sued by adults and underage Juul users who claim they became addicted to nicotine through the company’s products. And the Trump administration has proposed banning nearly all vaping flavors, The Associated Press reported.
Speakers warn of health risk
Speakers spoke of the dangers to lungs, teeth and gums, as well as how kids as young as 12 years are old becoming addicted to nicotine. They said one pod of nicotine is equal to one to four packs of cigarettes a day.
“We don’t really know what the long-term effects are,” said Meadows. “How long did it take before we knew what the longterm effects of cigarettes were? We really don’t know what’s in these things. We know there are oils, we know there’s benzoic acid, we know there’s lithium from the batteries. We really don’t know what the long-term effects will be.”
Meadows said he has never seen nicotine toxicity with someone who smoked cigarettes.
“It’s hard to smoke enough cigarettes, to inhale enough nicotine, to start seizing, shut your kidneys down or even die,” he said. “It’s very easy with Juuls or e-cigarettes.”
Banned in schools
Videos presented in the auditorium showed how small vaping products are and how easily they can either be concealed or misidentified. Cheddar said students are finding ways to bring the products into the schools even though they are banned and students can face three-day suspensions.
Davis said he believes all school districts in Northumberland County have banned the products. He added that younger and younger students are being brought in to county drug and alcohol services for addiction issues due to nicotine use.
“Teens think they’re invincible,” said Ryan. “They think the things happening on the news doesn’t affect them.”
The Rev. Frank Karwacki, the pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, said he came to learn more because he’s concerned for young people and his parishioners.
“It’s really good to get the information out there,” he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.