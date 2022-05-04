COAL TOWNSHIP — The public is invited to a one-hour community presentation that will feature highlights of the water quality study to restore the Shamokin Creek Watershed.
The meeting will be hosted by the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Brady Fire Company Social Hall, 700 Maple St., Ranshaw. The study was conducted by Clauser Environmental.
Recently, the alliance, Northumberland County Conservation District and the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation collaborated with Clauser Environmental, LLC to explore and assess sources of impairment and identify transformational restoration projects within the Quaker Run and Buck Run Watersheds that drain into Shamokin Creek. The watershed assessment report and restoration plan were completed under a PA Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener grant.
The scientific work completed as part of the assessment report serves as the foundation for the restoration plan strategy. Best management practices that are suggested for the watersheds include floodplain restoration, stream bank stabilization, riparian buffer enhancement, stabilized stream crossings, sewer system improvements and abandoned mine reclamation.