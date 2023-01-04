SUNBURY — Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor may be retiring, but he will be back inside the courthouse within two weeks hearing cases as a senior judge.
Saylor, who will officially retire as a full-time judge on Friday, had sendoffs from county employees and officials at various locations throughout the day Wednesday.
Saylor was first elected to the bench in 2001 for a 10-year term. He was retained for a second term in November 2011 and an unprecedented third term in November 2021.
"I am overwhelmed by the amount of people who came to wish me well," Saylor said Wednesday. "I am very thankful to everyone."
The first send off came at the monthly county prison board meeting where Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Kymberley Best and Joe Klebon, along with Sheriff Bob Wolfe and District Attorney Tony Matulewicz all gathered to wish the judge well.
"It has been an honor to work with you, your honor," Schiccatano said. "We will miss seeing you and we all wish you well."
From there, Saylor walked into his courtroom to a have one final luncheon with his co-workers and several attorneys who Saylor has worked with over the years.
Saylor addressed the gathering and said he enjoyed his job because of the county officials and employees.
"You made my job so easy to do," Saylor said. "There are people in the right spots and it makes it easy to do your job."
Saylor mingled with the group and one by one shook hands with elected officials, attorneys and county employees.
"As a former assistant district attorney, I have practiced in front of Judge Saylor for 15 years and found that he always made fair and just decisions with well reasoned opinions," Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey said.
Northumberland County Chief Public Defender Ed Greco said he was also sad to see Saylor retire.
"I have always enjoyed appearing in front of Judge Saylor," Greco said. "He was always well versed in the facts of the case and his decisions were fair and just to all sides."
The biggest thank you from Saylor came when he thanked the resident of Northumberland County.
"I want to thank the residents who elected me," he said. "They put their faith in me and I hope they feel justice has been served."
Saylor said he is proud of many aspects of his time as a judge, including his most recent goals to assist and see the county courthouse renovations; launching the truancy court; reducing the number of children in foster care in cooperation with the county Children and Youth Services; and helping that department launch a Family Engagement Center. He also noted bringing Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to the county, establishing a veterans treatment court, making improvements to the criminal justice system and being involved in high-profile criminal and civil cases.
Saylor has been president judge for the past seven years, and chairman of the Northumberland County Prison Board. Last year, he also served as president of the statewide Pennsylvania Conference of State Trial Judges. He will continue to preside over major criminal and civil cases as senior judge.
Saylor was admitted to the bar in 1974, after graduating from the Penn State Dickinson School of Law. Prior to going on the bench, he was a practicing attorney with a Sunbury law firm, now Wiest, Muolo, Noon, Swinehart & Bathgate.