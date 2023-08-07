Gas prices in the Susquehanna Valley rose by 10 cents this week to an average of $3.95 a gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report released early Monday.
One year ago this week, the average price was $4.42.
By municipality, average gas prices across the Valley were as follows: Elysburg, $3.99; Lewisburg, $3.98; Mifflinburg, $3.91; Milton, $4.01; Mount Carmel; $3.97; Selinsgrove, $3.89; Shamokin; $3.94; and Sunbury; $3.87.
Pump price increases are primarily due to the price of oil, which has been staying close to $80 per barrel. Last month’s extreme heat also played a role in the recent gas price spike as some refineries pulled back on production, but operations are now returning to normal, according to the AAA report.
— RICK DANDES