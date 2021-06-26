SHAMOKIN — The organizers of a Shamokin Pride event said they want other members of their community to know they are loved and supported.
Shamokin residents Rebekah Faust and Katelyn Zawalick, who both identify as she/they, organized the event on Saturday after attending a rally earlier this month in Williamsport to protest two Lycoming County commissioners' requests for the local library to take down a display in honor of June being Pride Month. They selected Bamse Coffee at 150 E. Lincoln St., Shamokin, which is located in the former Trinity Episcopal Church.
"We were inspired by that to have our own little celebration," said Faust. "We wanted it to be a celebration of love and to show members of the community that Shamokin can be a safe place for members of the LGBTQ community."
"That's very important that people who live here know they're safe and they do have a community to support them," said Zawalick.
Faust and Sawalick said they expected at least 20 people to attend over the three hours to listen to music, dance, and discuss their lives and experiences. There are also pride flag cookies and cupcakes decorated in the colors of the trans community.
"I want people in this community to know that there are people here that love them, that support them, to know they are safe and they have a place to go," said Zawalick.
Brandie Yoncuskie, of Shamokin, said her parents are not supportive of her bisexuality, so hosting events like this is important.
"It brings awareness to the fact that we are here and we're not something that should be looked down on," she said.
Holly Faust, of Paxinos, said she has been helping run teen groups for GLAAD in the Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area since the '80s.
"I'm part of the community, so are my children," she said. "We've fought too hard to get where we are, and there's still a lot of fighting left to do. It's great there's more community support now."
In the 1980s, Holly Faust said the LGBTQ community only spoke about their identity in secret in small cities like Shamokin and Scranton.
"It was just something you didn't talk about," she said.
Bamse owner Daniel Montrose said the motto of the store, established in 2020, is "Do Only Good," so he couldn't pass up the event when Faust and Zawalick approached him about it.
"We want to create an atmosphere where people can come in and feel like they belong and are excited," said Montrose.