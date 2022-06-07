SUNBURY — A proclamation approved by the Northumberland County Commissioners in recognition of Pride Month brought Victoria Rosancrans to tears on Tuesday.
Rosancrans, of Pride of the Susquehanna Valley, thanked Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best for unanimously voting in favor of the proclamation at Tuesday's public meeting. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ)+ Pride Month is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.
"So often we too are dismissed and discriminated against and not part of the process," said Rosancrans, who lives with her wife Kristine in Sunbury.
Rosancrans said she reached out to 22 townships, 11 boroughs and two cities in Northumberland County. Turbotville, Northumberland, Snydertown and Milton have passed or will pass proclamations, she said.
"I want to publicly thank you," said Rosancrans.
"It's our honor," said Schiccatano.
Chief Clerk Nathan Savidge read the proclamation.
"Our nation was founded on the principle of equal rights for all people, but the fulfillment of this promise has been long in coming for many Americans," according to the proclamation. "Some of the most inspiring moments in our history have arisen from the various civil rights movements that have brought one group after another from the margins to the mainstream of American society."
In the movement toward equal rights for people, a historic turning point occurred on June 28, 1969, in New York City with the onset of the Stonewall Riots. During these riots, LGBTQ+ citizens rose up and fought against the discriminatory criminal laws that have since been declared unconstitutional, according to the proclamation.
The county has a diverse LGBTQ+ community that includes people of all ethnicities, religions and professions, who contribute to the cultural, civic and economic success of the city of Sunbury and the county, according to the proclamation.
"Everyone should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence and hatred based on race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation," according to the proclamation.
The commissioners encouraged all residents to respect and honor the diverse community, celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance, according to the proclamation.