A non-teaching staff member in the Priestley Elementary reported a positive COVID-19 test to the school district Wednesday night, according to an announcement from Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle said no students needed to be quarantined and the school building will remain open.
“Parents please continue to work with the district by doing symptom screening daily and checking temperatures,” he said. “Should your child display any symptoms or a fever, please keep them home and follow proper safety protocols.”