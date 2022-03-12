Joseph Priestley, perhaps best known for discovering oxygen, was primarily an 18th-century theologian and educator who was forced out of England by rioters who burned his home and church for his dissenting views with the religious establishment.
Priestley fled to Northumberland, where two of his sons had traveled to survey and buy land and thus, Northumberland is home today to a historical gem — the Joseph Priestley House, located at 472 Priestley Ave.
The Friends of Joseph Priestley will host their annual Joseph Priestley birthday celebration at the house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. The event will include guided tours with docents dressed in period costumes and a new temporary exhibit to feature the close friendship Priestley had with Benjamin Franklin.
It was perfect timing, then, when documentary filmmaker Ken Burns reached out to them about his recently completed film on Benjamin Franklin, which will be shown on PBS April 4 and 5. WVIA, the local PBS station will visit the Priestley House at the birthday celebration to conduct interviews and filming for a preview screening and discussion event to be held at 1 p.m. April 2 at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg. For free reservations, visit www.wvia.org.
Priestley was born March 13, 1733, in England. He met and became fast friends with Franklin, who traveled there as a representative of the American colonies.
Murrie Zlotziver, operations manager at the Joseph Priestley House, said the two met and corresponded frequently about scientific experiments and discoveries. It was Franklin who encouraged Priestley to write the book, “The History and Present State of Electricity, with Original Experiments,” which was published in 1767.
The exhibit will begin in the library, and in a hallway leading to the lab, the walls will feature several timelines – one for Franklin, one for Priestley, and one where their lives overlapped, including when they met, the last time they saw each other, and their scientific collaborations. A separate display will include some of their correspondences and various quotes from both.
Zlotziver said Franklin also encouraged Priestley to publish his book, “A New Chart of History.” He also wrote “the” book on grammar at that time.
“Joseph Priestley was quite a publisher of books,” Zlotziver said. “He wrote well over 50 books. He was such an interesting person.”
“Priestley believed in education for everyone, especially women,” he added. “That was the core of who he was.”
But he is best known today for his scientific discoveries. His discovery of oxygen led to his discovery of various other gases, and eventually to his invention of carbonated water.
“That’s why we have soda pop today,” Zlotziver said.
The birthday celebration also kicks off the Joseph Priestley House’s season.
“It really gives people a good understanding of just who Joseph Priestley was and what his legacy was,” Zlotziver said. “Here he was, just this ordinary man who was really a genius.”
The event also gives visitors the opportunity to walk around and see the various demonstrations and new additions to the Priestley House museum.
Ron Blatchley, who has played Joseph Priestley at the event for nearly 40 years, will give chemical demonstrations in the Pond Building at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. In addition, volunteer Cindy Inkrote will discuss the various cooking and medicinal uses of herbs in the summer kitchen, and music will be provided by the Bloomsburg Music Ensemble and fiddler Beverley Conrad. Refreshments, including birthday cake, will be provided, and all those in attendance can join in singing “Happy Birthday” to Joseph Priestley.
According to Jo Ann Long, volunteer coordinator for the Joseph Priestley House, nearly 20 volunteers are coming together to make this event happen on Sunday, including docents, demonstrators, visitors center workers, and those passing out refreshments which, in addition to the cake, will include cookies, finger foods and apple cider.
She encourages visitors to come, even if they have been to the site before because there have been many changes and new additions, even since last year.
“And,” she added, “they can have fun learning.”
“I think it’s wonderful that we can bring history to life in our local area,” she said. “Priestley lived here the last 10 years of his life, and so many people feel they have to go a distance to see something great, and right here it’s in our own backyard.”
There is no fee to attend, but space is limited. Tickets can be obtained at the Visitors Center on site the day of the event. The museum store is also located within the Visitors Center, and will include a special discount on some books, and some new books on Benjamin Franklin in honor of the new exhibit.
The home is also open to tours every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Zlotziver said they recently began developing the landscape around the home, including adding three new gardens last year. This spring, they will be working on the “circle garden” and planting both annual and perennial flowers for added color. Other special days throughout the year include Oxygen Day the beginning of August. Zlotziver said they are planning a lot of new events this year, including reinstating their “Priestley Academy”, offering music in the summer, and perhaps special events around Earth Day, Native American Month in November, and a festival of lights in December.
For more information, visit https://joseph-priestley-house.org.