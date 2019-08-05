NORTHUMBERLAND — Some Boy Scouts and others learned about history and something we all take for granted — air — during Oxygen Day at the Joseph Priestley House on Sunday.
Priestley, credited with discovering oxygen and other gases, discovered carbon monoxide in his Northumberland laboratory, which is attached to the house his wife designed.
Among the visitors during the afternoon open house were Scouts from Riverside, Danville, Milton and the Bloomsburg area. Besides learning history and science, they were fulfilling some of the requirements for their Citizenship in the Nation merit badge.
Shannon Borchert, assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 33 in Riverside and merit badge counselor, said the Scouts were learning about national government, the Constitution, Declaration of Independence and American history to earn the merit badge. They also have to write to their representative in Congress and watch the evening news for a week.
“They have to visit a national historical site, a national monument,” Borchert said. “I had them come to Oxygen Day. This is a much more exciting way to teach the stuff, rather than sitting in a classroom. It makes the history come alive.”
As usual with the four events the Friends of the Joseph Priestley House hold each year, retired high school chemistry teacher Ronald Blatchley portrayed Priestley, who knew George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson during his day. Blatchley, staying in character as Priestley, conducted two demonstrations in the Pond Building on the Priestley House grounds, talking about his discoveries and demonstrating some of his experiments.
He said he not only discovered oxygen but at least eight different types of air, such as nitrous oxide and carbon monoxide, the latter the only one he discovered in his Northumberland lab.
Priestley also developed carbonated water and gave rubber its name, so called after erasers because they rub out mistakes.
Priestley not only was a renowned scientist but a political theorist and dissenting clergyman who lived in Northumberland from 1794 to his death in 1804.
Seth Rohrbach, a docent, or guide, in Priestley’s lab in the north wing of the two-story wood-frame house, said visitors are surprised about the models of the glassware and the equipment in the lab, such as a device Priestley had with a hand crank and glass globe to create static electricity.
“I’m also surprised the way the room is set up, set up to Priestley’s specifications,” said Rohrbach, who, like other docents, was dressed in period clothing.
While Priestley designed the lab, his wife, Mary Wilkinson Priestley, designed the rest of the home, though she never got to live there before she passed away, said docent Laurie McCants.
“She managed the housekeeping, which gave him the freedom to do his work,” said McCants, as she stood by a portrait of Mrs. Priestley on the wall of the home’s dining room, its table set with dinnerware.
She said Mrs. Priestley’s family, of the Wilkinson sword fame, had money, which also helped her scientist husband continue his work. But McCants also said the Priestleys were soulmates.
“He was quite bereft when she passed away,” McCants said.
Joanne Semanchick, 78, who retired to Lewisburg with her husband, Gene, 15 years ago, was there with her grandchildren, Mikayla, 12, and Joshua, 7.
“We love it,” she said.
She said when they lived in Virginia, they often went to George Washington’s home and sat on the dock.
As they and other visitors milled about in the house, the Bloomsburg Early Music Ensemble that included a recorder player, recorder/harp player, a fiddle player and player performing on a theorbo — a large lute with an extended neck — provided music.
In the kitchen, Hope W. Kopf talked about the room and the yoke with two buckets attached by ropes. She had the Scouts put on the wooden yoke with the buckets, which held weights equal to 17 pounds, or 2 gallons of water, in each.
“I think it was real cool,” Scout Tyler Borthwick, 15, of Troop 44, Lime Ridge, said of the tour. “It was nice being here.”
He said all the people and the musicians in the house gave it some presence.
“I like music a lot,” said Tyler, who plays percussion. “It seems to make the place more alive.