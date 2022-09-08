NORTHUMBERLAND — The Joseph Priestley House Museum in Northumberland was awarded $40,000 through the Department of Community and Economic Development, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108).
The funds will be used to help with the construction of the Joseph Priestley Science, History and Nature Center. They could also be used to help with a new exhibit at the museum that is under development.
“I am very excited about this generous grant,” said Harry Lewis, member of the Friends of Joseph Priestley House Board of Directors. “We look forward to moving forward with this project and hope it will help us to celebrate the 250th anniversary in 2024 of Joseph Priestley’s discovery of oxygen.”