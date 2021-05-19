Attention will be paid to the official Democratic vote count in Court of Common Pleas judge race in the 17th Judicial District as votes cast in Tuesday's primary are certified in the next few days.
The candidates, Lori R. Hackenberg, 46, an attorney and district judge from Mount Pleasant Mills, and Brian L. Kerstetter, 47, a Lewisburg attorney and assistant prosecutor in Snyder County, cross-filed in a chance to win both party nominations and become the presumptive winner of the 10-year judgeship position in the fall general election.
Instead, it appears the vote was split and both candidates will again face each other at the polls in November.
The unofficial tally gives the edge for the Democratic nomination by a mere 52 votes to candidate Kerstetter, while Hackenberg received 59 percent of the Republican vote.
"I am humbled and honored by the overwhelming support of the Republican voters of Union and Snyder counties," Hackenberg said in a statement released early Wednesday morning. "I am also thankful for the many votes I received in the Democratic Primary... and look forward to the official results."
Union County is schedule to certify the votes cast there on Friday. Snyder County will certify votes early next week, Elections Director Caleb Shaffer said.
Immediately after the votes were tabulated late Tuesday, Kerstetter noted the narrow win he received for the Democratic Party nomination and said if he receives a majority of the party vote once the final vote is certified he will accept it.
Both Hackenberg and Kerstetter said they're prepared to continue campaigning for the position that is currently held by Judge Michael T. Hudock who is retiring at the end of the year.
"I will be working hard to earn (voters) continued support," Hackenberg said.
Kerstetter said he, too, will "keep fighting to the fall."