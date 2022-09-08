DANVILLE — A Danville Middle School student threatened to bring a firearm to school today, however, an investigation by Danville police determined that the situation was under control.
According to an alert sent to middle school parents and guardians by Principal David Snover, school officials were made aware of the alleged threats late Thursday evening.
“Danville Police were immediately notified of the alleged threat and they conducted an investigation,” Snover said in the report. “The investigation found that the accused student does not have access to firearms and the threat was not viable.”
Snover said the district understands an incident like this can cause anxiety and concern for parents and students.
“Please be assured that we take the safety and well-being of all students very seriously,” he said. “School officials will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident and take all necessary steps to ensure it has been addressed in accordance with district policy and law.”