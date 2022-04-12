A new management style at the Snyder County Prison is changing the morale at the facility, according to the new warden and its employees.
Since taking over as warden in November, Scott Robinson, a retired FBI agent, said he has brought a new vision to how the 134-bed prison is run. Robinson said he allows the corrections officers to have a say in the operations and having trained officers on staff provide field training to new recruits.
"The officers have responsibility and ownership in" their workplace, said Robinson.
"We're part of a team," said John Rissell, who has worked at the prison for nine years. He started as a watch commander and was promoted to deputy warden by Robinson, whose management style Rissell credits with having a positive impact on the work environment.
"It's a great place to work," said Rich Frampton, who was hired as a part-time officer in 1997 and was recently promoted to associate warden. "It's a pleasure to come to work and I'm proud of being part of the change."
Sometimes, Robinson said, it takes an outsider to make a positive shift happen.
The trio said they hope to attract new recruits to the prison at a time when so many businesses are hard-pressed to hire new employees.
While Northumberland County Prison experiences a severe corrections officer shortage, Robinson said Snyder County Prison is struggling to recruit as well, but is not in as dire straits.
Frampton said he needs to fill five positions.
Prospective employees are applying but not showing up for interviews, Rissell said, despite the starting salary offer of $14.50 per hour with full-time officers receiving union benefits.
It's a perplexing problem for all three who view the job prospects at the prison as promising and rewarding.
"It's not just a job, it's a career," said Frampton.
Prospective corrections officers must be 21 or older, have no criminal background "be energetic, calm and able to handle stress," said Robinson.
Being able to handle people with mental health issues is also a skill that is needed, said Rissell.
The job does not involve social work, they said.
"A lot of people think they're going to help inmates," said Robinson. "That's not our job. Our job is care, custody and control."
Still, the prison is bringing back many programs for inmates that had to be stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Drug and alcohol classes provided by the CMSU Drug and Alcohol Program; GED classes offered by the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit and church services are making a return in the next few weeks.