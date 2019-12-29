In what seems like the blink of an eye another decade, the aughts, is ending. Across the Valley, the decade began with the opening of Geisinger’s $100 million Hospital for Advanced Medicine and ended with news that UPMC will shutter its Susquehanna Sunbury branch in the coming months.
In between, there were several bouts of flooding and a devastating prison fire in Northumberland County. The region was not immune to the opioid crisis, which took dozens of lives over the decade, including one Selinsgrove woman whose viral obituary offered a glimpse inside addiction.
The decade was also marked by expansion. After four decades, work began on the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway, while Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger continued to grow, even as they became partners.
Let’s take a look back on some stories that impacted Valley residents.
Expansion of Geisinger Medical Center and Evangelical Community Hospital (2010 to present)
Geisinger opened the Hospital for Advanced Medicine in Danville in early February 2010. Services include general medical and surgical care and expanded three years later to include inpatient post-orthopedic and surgical care.
In 2016, the Woodbine Lane Outpatient Clinic underwent a 135,000-square-foot expansion that cost about $56 million.
Between 2012 and 2018, Evangelical expanded its building space to provide urgent care; surgical and cardiovascular services, and a facility specializing in pain medicine. A new 112,000-square-foot, four-story addition — referred to as the Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement project (PRIME) — got underway in 2018 to improve patient rooms and provide more privacy. The expansion is projected to be completed in August 2020.
The PRIME project will also involve the upgrading of 20,000 square feet of existing space which is scheduled to be completed by May 2021.
Fire destroys Northumberland County Prison (2015)
More than 200 inmates had to be moved out of the Northumberland County Prison when fire erupted at the Second Street jail in Sunbury on Jan. 14, 2015.
For the next three years, county prisoners were housed in a special unit at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township and at other county lockups while officials looked for a new site and eventually built a $31.6 million jail in Coal Township. It opened in October 2018.
The cause of the fire that destroyed the 139-year-old prison has not been identified.
CSVT project begins (2016 to present)
The $865 million Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project got underway after more than four decades of consideration.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation began working on the bypass in 2013, with plans to construct a new four-lane, 13-mile, limited-access highway.
The northern section will connect Route 147 south of Montandon to Route 15 south of Winfield, including a 4,500-foot-long bridge over the west branch of the Susquehanna River. The bridge construction is nearly complete.
The southern section of the project will connect Route 15 south of Winfield to Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove, including a connector from the new highway to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The entire CSVT project is expected to be completed in 2027.
Medical marijuana grows in Valley (2016 to present)
In 2016 Pennsylvania joined a growing list of states that approved the use of medical marijuana for maladies ranging from cancer to anxiety.
In quick succession, several companies applied for licenses to operate marijuana-growing facilities and dispensaries in the Valley.
Danville was the first local site approved when Green Thumb Industries, led by CEO Pete Kadens, a Bucknell University graduate, was issued a license to grow the plants in a 75,000-square-foot refurbished warehouse in the Iron Town Commerce Center at East Market and Railroad streets.
The company began growing marijuana at the plant in 2018.
Other facilities have followed, including a dispensary in Hummels Wharf and another planned for Shamokin, and plans to open marijuana growing facilities in Shamokin Dam and Coal Township.
More than 180,000 patients have registered for the state’s medical cannabis program.
Opioid crisis strikes (2010 to present)
The Valley wasn’t immune to the national opioid crisis that befell people of all ages. In 2016, the number of people who died of a drug overdose in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties shot up 80 percent from the year before with most of the deaths attributed to heroin or fentanyl abuse.
One victim of the epidemic was Delaney Farrell. The Selinsgrove resident died July 1, 2017, from a heroin overdose shortly after leaving rehab. Her parents, Bridget and Brian Farrell included in her obituary a poem she penned about her addiction battle. The obit went viral and resulted in an outpouring of support for the family.
More than 2 million Daily Item readers alone viewed Delaney’s obituary within 10 days of it being posted.
Flooding strikes Valley (2011 and 2018)
Tropical Storm Lee whipped through the region on Sept. 8, 2011, and left a trail of destruction.
Danville Middle School was so damaged by the waters that it was shut down for an entire school year.
Seven years later the Valley was besieged by record rainfall throughout the summer and a flash-flooding in August prompted residential evacuations and left properties underwater.
Susquehanna Valley Mall (2010 to present)
The nationwide decline of shopping malls due to the Internet had a stark impact on the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
The Monroe Township mall opened in 1978 and flourished for years, even expanding in 1998.
Sales at the brick-and-mortar stores took a turn a decade later and by 2015, retail stores began closing. Over the years, anchor stores J.C Penney, Sears and Bon-Ton, along with Gap, Radio Shack, Crazy 8, Hallmark, Deb Shops, Aeropostale and other stores have left.
A bright spot came in 2018 when Family Practice Center, a Shamokin Dam physician-owned company with 40 locations, purchased a portion of the mall with plans to open in 2020 an education and wellness center and a Clinical Decision Unit where short-term medical treatment will be offered.
In August, the mall was put up for sheriff’s sale and was purchased by the U.S. Bank National Association for $5.25 million.
Mr. Keller goes to Congress (2019)
The last year of the decade — 2019 — was one of the more newsworthy, beginning with state Rep. Fred Keller becoming the first Snyder County resident in recent history to serve in the U.S. Congress.
Following Congressman Tom Marino’s resignation, Keller won the Republican nomination for his seat in March and went on to defeat Democratic nominee Marc Friedenberg in the May general election. He was sworn into office on June 3.
Wood-Mode’s closure and sale (2019)
The sudden and astonishing closure of Wood-Mode Inc. in Kreamer after 77 years sent a shudder through the custom cabinet manufacturing industry where the family-owned company reigned.
Though there had been rumblings for years that the company owned by Robert Gronlund and his son, Brooks Gronlund, was struggling financially, few suspected the business and the livelihood of 938 employees were in peril.
Through a spokesman, the Gronlunds said they were unable to find a buyer or secure more funding and had to shut down.
In August, the plant was once again producing cabinets under a new name, Wood-Mode LLC, after Middleburg businessman Bill French purchased the company assets for $13 million.
By December, the new company employed 290 and was meeting French’s sales goals.
Sunbury hospital closing (2019)
Another shocking closure announcement came in early December when UPMC Susquehanna released the news that the Sunbury hospital would be shutting down after 125 years.
By March 31, 2020, about 150 jobs will be eliminated when the 63-bed facility on North 11th Street in the city closes.
UPMC bought the former Sunbury Community Hospital in 2017. No plans have been made for the buildings or grounds.