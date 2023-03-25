LEWISBURG — A program run by the Public Library for Union County to purchase new books for its Prison Outreach program has received a $1,000 grant from the Bucknell Community Engagement Fund.
"Every month, about 200 books are sent to the USP Allenwood Medium Security prison and FCC Allenwood Maximum Security Prison," said Kassondera Walters, the library's Adult Outreach Coordinator
These books, in used condition, are well read by the prisoners, Walters explained. “Our collection comes from books that are donated or withdrawn from the library’s main collection,” she added.
The library used the grant money to buy newer titles to refresh the collection. Assistant Library Director, Rachael Waugh said she purchased a selection of books that focused on current and historical events and people, bestselling fiction titles, and graphic novels.
“The prison outreach collections are important because everyone has the right to learn about current events and topics of interest in addition to pleasure reading,” Waugh said.
— RICK DANDES