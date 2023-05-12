DANVILLE — A Torrance woman, who is an inmate serving time at SCI Muncy, tried to escape from Geisinger Medical Center while she was receiving treatment, according to police documents.
Holden Jace Reeder, 26, of 121 Longview Drive, Torrance, was charged with felonies, aggravated assault, and escape.
Reeder who was receiving treatment at the hospital and was guarded by two correctional officers. Unlike normal protocol, police said, Reeder was not under restraint since she was pregnant.
Throughout her time at the hospital she kept pressing the "nurse call" remote device when she did not need a nurse at all, police said. On April 5, when she was told to stop she threw the remote at one of the correctional officers.
A short time later she attempted to leave the room, kicking a correctional officer standing in her way at the door. She then undressed and defecated on the hospital bed, police said.
Reeder is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday at 10 a.m.