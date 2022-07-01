SUNBURY — Madisyn Frye knew she had to take action when hundreds of people from across the country responded to her Facebook post asking women to share their stories about how the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is impacting their lives.
"People from Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas ... so many people responded," said Frye, who organized a pro-choice rally in Sunbury's Cameron Park Friday afternoon, one week after the court's historic ruling reversed a women's constitutional rights to obtain an abortion. "It felt wrong to not be doing anything. Even though we're a small community, I wanted to show, whether it's racial issues or women's rights, that we care and we have a voice."
Kassidy Geise, of Sunbury, cloaked herself in a flag calling for the protection of the Supreme Court's 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion a constitutional right as about 40 other protesters held signs opposing last month's court decision overturning the nearly five-decade right.
"I'm here to support women," said Geise, the mother of two young sons. "I don't understand why people are trying to take away other people's rights. It's not my body, it's not my business."
Samm Ackerman, of Thompsontown, spoke about her experiences and urged the crowd of mostly women gathered in the park to express their opinion at the polls in an effort to protect their rights.
"This is not about women and it's not about saving babies," she said of the court's decision.
It's a sentiment supported by Leah Herman, of Coal Township.
"I told my two daughters and two sons that this has never been about babies. It's about controlling women," she said. "You can't say that abortion is murder when you haven't talked to a woman about her story. This is not black and white."
Herman and her husband, Justin Herman, attended the rally organized by their daughter, Frye, 23, who — days after the court ruling — discovered she and her partner, Austin Mottern, are expecting a child.
Frye said that while she and Mottern are excited about becoming parents, she knows that other women don't experience pregnancy the same way.
"Some women don't have the option," she said.
Mottern and Justin Herman attended the rally in support of the cause and Frye.
"She's always going to fight for the rights of people," said Mottern of his partner.
Justin Herman said his wife raised all four children to be be active in social causes and he's "extremely proud" that Frye was able to bring people together.
After the brief gathering in the park, the crowd walked to North Front Street where they displayed signs and placards expressing their outrage with the court decision. Several passing motorists expressed support by honking horns.