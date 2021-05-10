SUNBURY — Snap, crackle and pop are the sounds the city hasn't heard coming from a wrestling ring at the Ice Rink in more than a year but that is about to change.
World X-treme Wrestling C4 (WXWC4) will return to the ice rink but this time they will set up for a free event for the public in the parking lot.
The organization is asking attendees to follow the current COVID-19 guidelines and to make a donation to one of the Shikellamy Braves football players or booster club members who will be walking around collecting money.
“We wanted to come back to Sunbury and we missed our friends and now family there,” said WXWC4 CEO Samu Anoa'i.
“We also want to be able to help out the football team.” Anoa'i is best known for his more than 40 years in the wrestling business and was a former member of one-half of the World Wrestling Entertainment tag-team champions, "The HeadShrinkers."
Anoa'i made his wrestling debut in the early '80s when he teamed with his father, Afa, and uncle, Sika, better known as the "Wild Samoans," against Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant and the late "Soulman" Rocky Johnson, who is the father of movie star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The event on Saturday will also include Tommy Rotton, a former WWE superstar, who appeared in the 2008 hit movie “The Wrestler,” with actor Mickey Rourke.
“I have been to Sunbury before and it’s a great city,” Rotten said. “I am looking forward to coming back, seeing everyone and catching up with friends that have been made."
Major League Wrestling (MLW) heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu, WXWC4 star Lance Anoa'i, and several others will all be on hand when the bell rings at 3 p.m.
Booster club President Mary Raker said she was excited for Saturday. "This is a great opportunity given to us by WXWC4," she said. "We are thankful and look forward to Saturday."
Councilman Josh Brosious said it is good to see entertainment making its way back to the city and issued a challenge to any of the match winners.
"It's nice to see things getting back to normal," Brosious said. "We look forward to seeing people come out to support the football team and enjoy themselves with some pro-wrestling right here in the city. It gives people a chance to go out and do something different. I may just have to challenge the winner."
Attendees must bring their own chair and socially distance as per CDC guidelines. The Shikellamy Booster Club will be selling refreshments throughout the event.