SUNBURY — The sounds of children cheering for their favorite wrestler were heard throughout the Sunbury Ice Rink on Saturday night, especially when World Wrestling Entertainment Hall-of-Famer Rikishi set foot in the ring.
“It’s great to be here in Sunbury, and I heard so much about how great this city is,” the 2015 WWE Hall of Famer said.
“I’ll definitely be back.”
Rikishi, the father of current WWE superstars Jey and Jimmy Uso, was accompanied by WXWC4 CEO and Rikishi's former WWE tag team partner Headshrinker Samu.
Together, Rikishi and Samu made up the long-time tag-team champions “The Headshrinkers” who were managed by WWE Hall of Famer, Afa, The Wild Samoan.
“We love coming to Sunbury and we have made so many friends who are now family through the years,” Samu said. “We are already excited about coming back in 2022.”
WXWC4 has been visiting Sunbury for nearly 10 years bringing pro wrestling to fans.
“What a fun awesome night,” Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said. “Everyone enjoyed themselves and it was great that the wrestlers met with the crowd and took pictures.”
Councilman Josh Brosious, who special-guest refereed a match, said he had a blast.
“This was such fun,” he said. “This shows that Sunbury isn’t afraid to bring in big names and those big names want to come to our city.”
Jeremey Reichel, 8, of Union County, said he was having a blast seeing the action.
"This is fun and I love wrestling," he said. "I like seeing all the flips."
Samu thanked the crowd of 240 and said he can't wait to come back to Sunbury.
"We love it here and we will be back," he said.