SUNBURY — A city woman is jailed on $100,000 cash bail and faces a felony drug charge after Northumberland County Probation officers discovered fentanyl and heroin inside a city home Thursday.
Alyssa Wolford, 27, of Seventh Street, was arrested Thursday at around 10:16 a.m. and arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey. Toomey sent Wolford to Northumberland County Jail.
Sunbury Police Officer Brad Slack responded to the call from probation officers. Slack seized 1 gram of fentanyl and 16 plastic baggies filled with suspected heroin, according to the police report.
Police said they also discovered 2 scales, glass smoking devices, one razor blade with residue, plastic baggies for packaging and a plastic straw.
Wolford spoke to Cpl. Travis Bremigen and told the officer the items inside the home were hers, according to court documents.
Wolford was placed under arrest and charged with felony possession with the intent to deliver, a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.