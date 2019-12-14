HARRISBURG – A report released Friday calls on states to embrace reforms to drive down the number of people behind bars for violating probation and parole.
Nationally, 25 percent of people incarcerated in state prisons are being held on probation or parole violations, according to the report released Friday by the Pew Charitable Trusts.
In Pennsylvania, about 33 percent of people behind bars are there for violating probation or parole, according to the state Department of Corrections.
The call to action comes as lawmakers in Harrisburg are poised to vote next week on a new round of reforms aimed at tackling the problem. Critics are objecting that recent changes — such as adding new mandatory minimum sentences for crimes against children or by convicted felons using guns — could stall the momentum for the bills or actually make things worse if they are enacted.
“People who break our laws need to be held accountable, but we also understand we must continue to address the root causes of crime. Reforming our probation system will help those released into our communities have a better opportunity to rebuild their lives,” said House Republican Majority Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster County.
The Pew Charitable Trust report urged states to use Justice Reinvestment Initiative (JRI) approaches to better manage prison populations. Pennsylvania passed its first round of JRI laws in 2012. That included Act 122 which made it easier for non-violent offenders to get parole.
The state Senate in June passed a second round of JRI bills in June, including:
— Senate Bill 500, which creates a County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency;
— Senate Bill 501, which would streamline the placement of offenders in drug treatment programs and other intermediate punishment programs, and improve and expedite the parole process for non-violent offenders.
— Senate Bill 502, which aims to help improve communications with crime victims and ensure they receive any compensation they are owed.
Wolf supported the Senate legislation, according to information provided by his office.
The House judiciary committee added mandatory minimum sentences for crimes committed against children — beginning at two years for aggravated assault, and carrying minimum sentences of 5 or 10 years for most other serious crimes against children.
Wednesday, state Rep. Todd Stephens, R-Montgomery County announced that he’d like to amend the legislation on the House floor to add a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison for convicted felons arrested on new charges involving gun crimes.
Stephens said the legislation is “narrowly-crafted” and is intended to complement other legislation he’s authored to combat gun crime. He’s also the author of the proposed red flag law that would make it easier for relatives to get guns taken away from people considered a danger to themselves or others.
“There are a lot people at the Capitol who pay lip service to combatting gun violence, but we’ve got to do something about it,” he said.
J.J. Abbott, a spokesman for Gov. Tom Wolf, said that the governor doesn’t generally support mandatory minimum.
Wolf “does support strong penalties for anyone who harms a child. The changes do not impact the positive reform in the original bills, of which Gov. Wolf is a strong supporter,” he said.
The additional changes proposed by Stephens are more problematic, he said.
“It is likely these amendments would derail this entire years-long effort,” Abbott said. “These policies have not worked, caused many of the flaws with our current system, and would undue nearly all of our efforts to curb costs and facilitate actual rehabilitation. We strongly oppose them.”
The Department of Corrections estimates that if the gun crime mandatory minimum were in place, there would be an additional 915 people behind bars over the next five years, department spokeswoman Maria Finn said.