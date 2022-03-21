COAL TOWNSHIP — A probe into a Northumberland County Jail corrections officer who allegedly used racial slurs in a social media post is ongoing, according to county officials.
Warden Bruce Kovach confirmed an investigation began Friday after county officials received information about the online post containing a racial epithet. The guard, whose name is being withheld by the county, was placed on administrative leave Saturday morning.
On Monday, Kovach said he won't release the name of the guard or whether the employee has been placed on paid or unpaid leave.
Kovach said it is a personnel matter.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said he was watching the situation and has been in touch with other county officials.
Commissioner Kym Best said when she was made aware of the incident she immediately contacted Schiccatano and Commissioner Joe Klebon.
Best said the county has a social media policy and was in the process of reviewing it.