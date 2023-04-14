NORTHUMBERLAND — Around two dozen people greeted the procession for U.S. Army Private Horace Middleton in Northumberland on Friday.
American Legion members among the crowd saluted the hearse carrying the World War II victim's remains as it slowed down traveling past his former home at 467 Water St. in the borough.
In a PennLive story shared by the Tribune Content Agency, Middleton's relative, John Bower of Milton, said “He’s going to be back and buried with his family. His parents, his grandparents all died without knowing what happened to him. The graveside stone has been there with his name on since the '60s. It’s a sense of relief that he’ll permanently be at rest.”
Dick Simpson, past commander, Northumberland/Point Township Post 44, presented the Gold Star flag as he saluted alongside the Legion's Color Guard and other members holding the Legion flag, an American flag, a POW flag and two rifles.
"The significance of this is that Northumberland and Point township are very proud heritage people of their military past," Simpson said. "This is actually world news, bringing a body home after all this time.
"It’s only proper that we would bring him into town because he lived here, his family moved to Milton after he went into the service, he never even lived up there. So Northumberland just felt we had to honor him somehow and the best way was to bring him by the homestead."
Middleton, an infantryman, was reported to be killed July 12, 1944, during a siege of Myitkyina, Burma, two months after the Americans took an airfield from the Japanese.
Servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary and isolated burial sites before being moved to the U.S. Military Cemetery in Myitkyina, India. One set of remains, Middleton's, was unable to be identified and was buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu in March 1949. In September 2018, nearly 70 years later, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred the remains and used dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis to positively identify Middleton.
"They have really worked hard at this the last 5-10 years at making positive identification of these people and the fact they were able to find a cousin down in Florida that they could find a match was incredible," said Simpson, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in active duty between 1965 and 1967.
Police, firetrucks and motorcycles escorted Middleton's remains from the Harrisburg Airport past the home to Shaw Funeral Home in Milton, where he was greeted by more American Legion members. The Selinsgrove VFW, Selinsgrove American Legion and Selinsgrove Fire Department, the Legion Riders out of Northumberland, the Sunbury VFW and Northumberland American Legion, Milton American Legion and the Northumberland Borough’s fire department, fire police and police were all expected to participate.
Veterans Bruce Hoover and Joe Reed were among the group of people who waited for Middleton at his Northumberland home.
"I came up here to see the motorcade," said Hoover, who served from 1952-1954 in the Korean Conflict. "I'm a veteran myself and I just think it's a really neat thing to do. It's good to honor the boy that’s gone. It's amazing that after this time that they can identify the remains and know who that was. I think it’s great, it’s well deserving."
Reed, a Desert Storm veteran, said soldiers like Middleton deserve 1,000 times more respect than can ever be given to them.
"I think the community supports this in a big way, you might not see everyone standing outside, but you will see people looking out their window," Reed said. "Part of being in the Legion is we support the mission and cause of bringing all our members home. When I returned from Desert Storm at 4 in the morning there was an airport full of veterans waiting to welcome us home. A lot them were Vietnam veterans, and I told them this should have been for them."
Reed continued, "It's great that we can honor him and bring him home to his family for final closure."
Middleton will be laid to rest in Milton on April 22.
