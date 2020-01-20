LEWISBURG — Don't stop dreaming.
That's one of the messages that Julian Agyeman, a professor of urban and environmental policy and planning at Tufts University in Massachusetts, shared on Monday during Bucknell University's 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Week. Agyeman kicked off the week. Titled “Time to Break the Silence,” the series will bring scholars and activists to campus for performances, lectures and discussions that reflect upon King’s legacy within the context of contemporary struggles.
"King didn't say 'I have a 10-point strategic plan to achieve equity by 2050.' He said 'I have a dream,'" said Agyeman as he spoke to The Daily Item prior to his discussion at Bucknell's Elaine Lagone Center. "He laid out this dream and it is still as relevant today. We still watch it and marvel at the eloquence and the beauty of that dream."
Society may never get to exactly where King wanted to be, Agyeman noted.
"It's a journey that we must keep on," he said. "I'd like to think there is a destination at the end of this dream. We are on the journey, and we must not stop traversing the hurdles, celebrating the highs and pushing on with that dream."
Agyeman's lecture focused on how to make cities more sustainable as well as just and equitable, how to develop places and spaces where people can meet across different backgrounds and how to develop a more inter-cultural society. His research forms around "just sustainabilities."
"This idea of just sustainability really focuses on living within limits but also centering justice and equity," he said. "How do we make our cities more just and sustainable while lowering the environmental footprint of our cities. That will require the notion of sharing. How do we share our cities better? How do we share space, whether it is parks, or open spaces or roads, the simplest spaces?"
His goal is to bring King's message to urban planning through ideas of mutuality and co-existing, he said.
Larger urban areas are facing a green divide, the problem of providing green space to all parts of cities no matter the economic differences in the people of the city, he said.
The four conditions of "just sustainabilities" are: improving quality of life and wellbeing; meeting the needs of both present and future generations; justice and equity in terms of recognition, process, procedure and outcome; and living within the ecosystem's limits, he said.
Three examples are spatial justice (how to allocate rights in urban spaces and places); food justice (what is local food in intercultural societies); and sharing cities (how to see the whole city as shared space) and reinvent urban commons, he said.
Chris Dancy, a professor of computer science at Bucknell, said the topic appealed to him because it's not something he normally got a chance to see. Darakhshan J. Mir, a professor of computer science, said she always tries to attend events like these.
Adam Burgos, professor of philosophy and one of the organizers, said it's important to remember history that is too easily forgotten by the younger generations.
"For those who do remember, to remember accurately is important," he said. "Especially with someone who remembered as publicly as Martin Luther King is, to remember the things that are not quite remembered or are whitewashed in some ways. He's much more radical a thinker as tends to be presented."
MLK Week at Bucknell University continues today with Opal Tometi — a globally-recognized human rights advocate who is known for her role as a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement and as executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration. Tometi will participate in a 4 p.m. moderated question and answer session in the ELC Forum at Bucknell University. The talk will elaborate on Tometi’s activism combating structural racism and other forms of injustice.