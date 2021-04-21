Bucknell University received $6 million from an alumnus in honor of a retired professor and the relationship they’ve maintained through four decades and counting.
Glen Tullman, Class of 1981, made the donation in recognition of professor emeritus Douglas Candland, a psychology and animal behavior professor who retired from Bucknell in 2002 after 42 years with the university.
“There’s a great quote that says something like, ‘Education is like a time bomb. You light the fuse, and you don’t know for 50 years what exactly is going to happen,’” said Tullman, a Chicago-based health care services entrepreneur. “These are long-term education investments that we have to make and that Doug has made. This gift is about the impact that one amazing person has had.”
According to a press release announcing the gift, the funds will be split in three ways.
A discretionary fund of $3 million will be established for the newly named Douglas K. Candland Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences. The money will be used to support high-impact educational activities in the college.
Another $2.5 million will establish the Douglas K. Candland Fund for Civic Action to honor the professor’s years of service as a teacher, scholar and mentor. Income from the fund supports civic and community-engaged learning activities. The university’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts will be enhanced through the fund.
Katherine Faull, professor of German and comparative humanities, is the faculty director of the Engaged Bucknell initiative. According to Faull, the gift is perfectly timed to align with the goals of the Plan for Bucknell 2025.
“One goal of our strategic plan is educating students for informed and engaged citizenship in a local and global context. This gift will really help us work toward fulfilling those strategies,” Faull said.
Third, Bucknell’s Animal Behavior Program, founded by Candland in 1968 and noted by Bucknell as one of the premier programs of its kind, will receive $500,000 to endow ongoing costs of operating its animal-care facility.
Candland was pleased to know that the gift provides a fixed endowment to support the Animal Behavior Lab, a 24/7 operation with four species of primates in residence.
“It’s the way education should be — a community of people from first year to fourth year who are engaged in studying animal behavior,” Candland said. “They’re also talking about their other courses, about issues of the day. It has a wonderful feel to it. Lucky is the kid who walks in and becomes part of it.”
As to the potential civic engagement opportunities through the fund created in his honor, Candland said such opportunities are meaningful both for the community members who benefit and the students who serve.
“This is a very resource-rich area, and students have much to learn about America that they would not learn in a big-city school. We’re teaching students about the great breadth and depth of how Americans live,” Candland said.