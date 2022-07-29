News this week that the gross domestic product shrank for the second consecutive quarter raised fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP often constitute one indicator of a recession.
Valley Congressman Fred Keller tweeted this week that "Americans are now facing a recession that was totally avoidable but brought about by President Biden and Washington Democrats’ big government spending and war on American energy. The Biden administration has spent its time trying to convince Americans we’re not in a recession rather than fixing the problem."
On Friday, Barry Ickes, Penn State University head of the department of economics urged caution in saying the U.S. is currently in a recession.
"The data is too preliminary right now to know if we are in a recession," Ickes said on Friday afternoon. "There are mixed signals. The job market is very strong. Inflation is high. We don't know what the impact of Fed policy will be."
People are looking at preliminary data, Ickes said "trying to make an inference." The data is too preliminary right now to know if we are in a recession.
"The GDP announcement was a preliminary announcement. We will get better data later. Eventually, we will know if we are now in a recession, but with current mixed signals we just cannot say. It's too early to say. That's for sure."
Inflation woes
Meanwhile, an inflation gauge closely tracked by the Fed on Friday jumped 6.8 percent in June from a year ago, the government said Friday, the biggest such jump in four decades. Much of the increase was driven by energy and food.
On a month-to-month basis, too, prices surged 1 percent in June, the biggest such rise since 2005. Even excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices climbed 0.6 percent from May to June.
Employees' wages, excluding government workers, jumped 1.6 percent in the April-June quarter, matching a record high reached last fall.
Higher wages tend to fuel inflation if companies pass their higher labor costs on to their customers, as they often do.
Friday's figures underscored the persistence of the inflation that is eroding Americans' purchasing power, dimming their confidence in the economy and threatening Democrats in Congress in the run-up to the November midterm elections.
Some signs indicate that certain categories of inflation may moderate in the coming months, though not by very much: Gas prices have fallen since mid-June from an average national peak of $5 to $4.26, according to AAA. Likewise, other commodity prices, for items such as wheat and copper, have plunged.
But more persistent drivers of inflation show little, if any, evidence of slowing. The wage data released Friday — a measure known as the employment cost index — indicated that paychecks were still growing at a robust pace.
That's good for workers, but it could raise concerns at the Fed about its effect on prices. Chair Jerome Powell specifically cited this measure during a news conference Wednesday as a source of concern for the central bank's policymakers.
The government also reported Friday that consumer spending managed to just outpace inflation last month, rising 0.1 percent from May to June. Spending actually jumped, but most of the gain was wiped out by higher prices.
Rising consumer demand for services, such as airline tickets, hotel rooms and restaurant meals, is still helping fuel inflation. Many retail and consumer goods chains, though, say inflation is squeezing shoppers and limiting how far their money goes — a sign that consumer spending could further weaken.
Inflation has been rising so fast that despite the pay raises many workers have received, most consumers are falling behind the rising cost of living. Yet the U.S. economy still maintains pockets of strength and isn't yet
On Wednesday, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in more than three decades to tame high inflation. Powell signaled that the Fed' could raise rates by smaller increments in the coming months.
Still, he also stressed that the Fed's policymakers regard the fight against inflation to be their top priority. He gave no hint that a weakening economy would cause the Fed to slow or reverse its rate hikes this year or early next year if inflation remained high.
By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan. The goal is for consumers and businesses to borrow, spend and hire less, thereby cooling the economy and slowing inflation.
Daily Item reporter Rick Dandes and The Associated Press contributed to this story.