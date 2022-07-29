FILE - Gas prices are displayed at a Sunoco gas station along the Ohio Turnpike near Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. U.S. consumer confidence slid again in July 2022, as concerns about higher prices for food, gas and just about everything else continued to weigh on Americans. The Conference Board said Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that its consumer confidence index fell to 95.7 in July from 98.4 in June, largely due to consumers' anxiety over the current conditions, particularly four-decade high inflation.