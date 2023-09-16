Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s directive to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden has many moving parts and will prove to be a challenge for a split Republican party, according to Valley political experts.
McCarthy’s announcement on Wednesday tasked three House committees with investigating the president’s family business dealings. If they gather enough evidence they could recommend a vote by the full chamber. If lawmakers vote to impeach, the trial of the president would then be put into the hands of the Democratic-led Senate.
Michael Nelson, professor of political science, at Penn State University, said the House does the fact-finding, acting as investigators.
“It’s a little difficult because the Constitutional grounds for impeachment are high crimes and misdemeanors,” Nelson said. “The phrase dates back from common law and trying to overthrow the crown. But it is not the case that you have to violate some criminal statue in order to be impeached. What exactly constitutes a high crime is something that is undefined and left to Congress to figure out.”
If a majority of the House votes to impeach, then it becomes akin to a criminal trial which would be conducted in the Senate. Members of the House act as prosecutors. Senators act as the jurors. The U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts would preside over the trial, Nelson said.
The Early StageMcCarthy’s directive is “mostly symbolic,” according to Scott Meinke, Bucknell professor of political science.
“The move reflects the political difficulty the Speaker currently faces,” Meinke said. “McCarthy holds a very thin majority and is under strong pressure from the far-right faction of his members.”
Those members want McCarthy to take aggressive action against Biden, to cut spending and to enact very conservative policies, even though Democrats control the Senate and White House, Meinke said.
“The impeachment inquiry is likely one way McCarthy is trying to navigate the politics in his own party,” Meinke said. “It seems unlikely, in the absence of surprising new revelations, that McCarthy can even get a majority in the House for a Biden impeachment.
“The fact that he is not taking a formal vote on the inquiry strongly suggests that House Republicans are not unified on the issue.”
McCarthy seems to have calculated that the process itself has political benefits for him and some of his members, Meinke said.
Political implicationsRobert Speel, a professor of political science at Penn State Behrend College, said it’s not clear what Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives hope to accomplish through an impeachment inquiry, other than to retaliate for the two impeachments of former President Trump.
“Some of the current allegations against President Biden are the same as they were when Trump sought an investigation by the Ukrainian president,” Speel said. “There was no evidence for those allegations either then or now.
“Trump’s second impeachment related to his attempts to overturn legitimate election results to remain as president by instigating a riot on Capitol Hill.”
So far, the allegations against Biden seem to be that his son, Hunter Biden, was involved in shady overseas business dealings and used his father’s name in those business dealings, Speel said. No evidence has been discovered as yet of President Biden himself making any profit from his son’s business dealings, he said.
Hunter Biden was indicted on federal firearms charges on Thursday.
Speel said he believes politically, the impeachment inquiry will likely be popular among the Republican party base, at least at first. But if the inquiry turns up nothing even close to a crime committed by President Biden, the blowback will likely damage Republicans in next year’s Congressional elections.
Susquehanna University political science professor Nick Clark does not believe these impeachment inquiries have the same historical precedence they once did, “because it happened twice to President Trump. I have not seen the evidence or the legal basis for the inquiry. They may have a strong case, although I have seen comments from Republicans in the Senate suggesting there is not.”
This feels a little like political retribution, Clark said. Republicans threatened to try to impeach Biden the last time that Trump was impeached, he said.
The impeachment inquiry is the result of internal dynamics in the Republican caucus within the House, Clark said.
“Speaker McCarthy has previously been opposed to pursuing impeachment for fear of potential political blowback,” he said. “The hardliners in his caucus are mobilizing to remove him from power if he does not deliver on promises made to them. This may be McCarthy’s way of getting through a spending deal, by throwing this to them as a concession.”
McCarthy may be risking support from his center, Clark said. Mostly, this speaks to the increasingly tenuous position in which he finds his speakership.
“It is nearly impossible to govern with a coalition this fractured and with so small a margin of votes,” he said.
On Thursday, McCarthy challenged his hard-right opposition in the House to try to oust him.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.