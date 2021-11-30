There’s a conservative majority of justices on the Supreme Court but two Valley professors of political science separately said that alone doesn’t foretell how the High Court may rule on questions about abortion laws in Mississippi and Texas.
Oral arguments will be heard in the Supreme Court Wednesday about a 2018 law in Mississippi that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Typically, abortions are permitted up to gestational viability, widely considered at about 22 to 24 weeks.
In a separate review already underway, the justices are weighing disputes over Texas' abortion ban, at roughly six weeks. While the Mississippi case could lead to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, the Texas cases involve the structure of the law and how it can be challenged in court, not the right to choose an abortion.
“It will be interesting to hear the kinds of questions the conservative justices ask,” Bucknell University Professor Scott Meinke said.
Meinke expects some conservatives, like Justice Clarence Thomas, to be ready to overturn Roe in its entirety. Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with four liberal justices in 2020 in overturning a restrictive abortion law because of its direct violation of Supreme Court precedent, might prefer a more narrow ruling, Meinke said.
“The justices in the conservative Court majority are not always in agreement on goals or approaches,” Meinke said. “The six conservatives may vary in how far they are willing to depart from precedent, and how quickly.”
There were six Republican justices on the Court when Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, including one Catholic. By definition at the time, at least five were considered conservative. This time around, former President Donald Trump had said he appointed three “pro-life” conservative justices intentionally.
Yet, that doesn’t eliminate unpredictability, said assistant professor Alison Merrill of Susquehanna University.
“You never know exactly how they’re going to vote or what is going to influence their decision in this regard,” Merrill said.
Roberts’ vote in 2020 was surprising, Merrill said, adding that Roberts along with Trump appointees Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett aren’t firm on pro-state restrictions.
“Based off oral arguments for the Texas case, Gorsuch was a little more favorable to uphold the Texas statute. It’s not clear from orals what the Chief Justice or Kavanaugh or Barrett were thinking. Their line of questioning could support either outcome,” Merrill said.
Merrill explained that states can’t regulate abortion that places undue burden on the mother. Should the Court rule in favor of the state laws at issue, Merrill said it would allow state intervention earlier and earlier into a pregnancy.
Examples of undue burden are not having surgical grade facilities at an abortion clinic or having just one abortion clinic in a state, Merrill said. However, there’s no specific definition of the term.
“The Court never defined what is an undue burden,” she said.
Pam Burkholder, executive director of Expectations Women’s Center, said about 300 clients visit the organization’s offices annually in Lewisburg and Williamsport.
They’re offered free services including limited OB ultrasound and counseling. The point of the ultrasound is to determine viability, gestational age and if the pregnancy is in the uterus.
“Those are the key things for a pregnant woman to know no matter what decision she’s making,” Burkholder said.
Expectations doesn’t make referrals to abortion clinics, however, that doesn’t mean some clients don’t choose that route. The organization, Burkholder said, works to provide evidence-based information to allow the women, and men, who visit to make an informed choice.
Expectations staff follow cases like those currently under consideration at the Supreme Court very closely, Burkholder said. A change in laws can cause added stress “if they think some of their choices may be taken away or changed.”
“What I would want people to know is no matter what happens with a Supreme Court decision, there will always be unintended pregnancies and there will be men and women who are fearful and concerned and we will be here for them,” Burkholder said.
Both Meinke and Merrill said a decision on the cases in Mississippi and Texas isn’t expected until the end of the judicial term in late May or early June.